Jonathan Huberdeau wants to end career with the Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov will be intertwined atop the Florida Panthers record book for years to come.

Florida’s dynamic duo — drafted by the Panthers two years apart — hope to be together in South Florida for a long, long time.

Barkov, as we know, has already tied his star to the Panthers by signing an eight-year contract extension with Florida last month.

On Friday, Huberdeau said he would like nothing more than to sign something similar and finish his career with the only NHL team he has ever known.

Huberdeau, speaking to the media before the Panthers play host to the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, was asked about Barkov tying Olli Jokinen for the franchise record in goals scored.

Without being asked about his contract status — Huberdeau has one year remaining on his contract after this season and cannot sign an extension until summer — he basically said he is not looking to go anywhere else.

“It’s nice,” Huberdeau said when asked about sharing the team record book with Barkov.

“We have been fortunate to be here for a lot of years and obviously we love playing here, love playing in Florida.

“You know, Barky just signed a large contract and that’s nice to see he’ll stay here. We both want to stay here for the rest of our careers. Hopefully me and him can stay here for the rest of our careers.”

Huberdeau, Florida’s franchise leader in points and assists with Barkov in second, is 53 games away from tying Stephen Weiss for most games played.

He should pass Weiss for that later this season.

SPANISH BROADCAST RETURNS

The Panthers will offer a special, in-house Spanish broadcast of select home games starting tonight against the Hurricanes.

The special broadcast will be offered as a audio stream on ProWire which can be accessed through the FLA Live Arena mobile application as long as you are connected through the arena WiFi.

The Spanish broadcast will have ESPN Deportes Miami Radio alum Octavio Sequera.

The games which will be on, so far: Nov. 6 vs. Carolina Hurricanes; Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Sabres; Dec. 29 vs. New York Rangers; Jan. 14 vs. Dallas Stars; April 5 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs; April 8 vs. Buffalo Sabres; April 23 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.

— Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Saturday that Fredrik Anderson would be in goal and defenseman Brett Pesce will be out tonight.

It looks like Brendan Smith will get in and go with Ian Cole on Carolina’s third defensive pair.

