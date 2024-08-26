The Stanley Cup is Back! Kulikov, Lomberg Bring it Home to South Florida

The Stanley Cup is back in South Florida after its international tour with the Florida Panthers.

This past weekend, Ryan Lomberg enjoyed his day with the Stanley Cup with stops at the Parkland Golf and Country Club where he brought it into the clubhouse for a visit with those lucky enough to have been in the area.

One of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Lomberg also had a party with the Cup at home where he posed with it in his backyard.

On Sunday, Dmitry Kulikov had his day with the Stanley Cup and brought it to the new training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Kulikov and his family wanted to surprise the Jr. Panthers at the IcePlex — and most certainly did.

Not only did the junior players get a chance to spend some time with the Cup on the ice, but also met with Kulikov off of it.

Later in the day, Kulikov took the Cup for a cruise up the Intracoastal before heading to the Hard Rock in Hollywood.

“It’s unbelievable to see so many young hockey players,’’ Kulikov said Sunday morning, “and giving them the chance to see the Cup, hopefully inspire them to work hard and strive for their dreams.

“This is truly special for me. I wanted to do this because I knew how much it would mean to me as a young player to see a professional hockey player. But to get a chance to see the Cup? It is 100 times more special. I hope they had a great time out there.’’

The Stanley Cup has been to Finland, Sweden, Canada, and other spots up north since the Panthers won it with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on June 24.

It is expected to remain in South Florida as more players and staff get their day with it before the start of training camp.

