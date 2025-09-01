Labor Day Means Florida Panthers Return This Month

With the calendar flipping to September, summer is coming to a close (ha!) and hockey is almost upon us. Yes, the Florida Panthers will be back on the ice soon.

Another short offseason for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions is about over with the Panthers holding rookie camp and starting up their prospect showcase in less than two weeks.

Training camp should start in less than three weeks with the first preseason game in Nashville on Sept. 21.

Hockey is almost back.

The Panthers are expected to be on the ice for a rookie camp practice at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 11 with the start of the annual summer Prospect Tournament starting the following day north of Tampa at the AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

Three games will be played in Wesley Chapel from Sept. 12-15 with Florida, the Lightning, Carolina, and Nashville participating as usual.

The Panthers will open play at 2 p.m. on Sept 12 against Carolina; Game 2 is Sept. 13 at 5 against the Lightning, and their third game is Sept. 15 against the Predators at noon.

All games will be streamed.

The Panthers will have 24 players on their rookie camp roster with a number of players expected to stay with the team deep into training camp.

Among those players are forwards Jack Devine, Gracyn Sawchyn, Hunter St. Martin, and Sandis Vilmanis. Defensemen Marek Alscher and Mikulas Hovorka should also be around for a bit.

The Panthers, of course, do not have any spots on their roster for newcomers — at least right now.

Barring injury in camp, or one we don’t know about from the offseason, the Panthers’ Opening Night roster appears set with only defenseman Jeff Petry, forward Luke Kunin, and goalie Daniil Tarasov joining the 2025 Stanley Cup champions.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS