Laine Is On the Trade Market. He Has Ties to the Florida Panthers

Columbus forward Patrik Laine left the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Friday, not only clearing his way back onto the ice, but back onto the trade market.

Laine, who was traded from Winnipeg to Columbus during the 2021 season, has reportedly asked the Blue Jackets for a way out of town.

Last season, Laine scored six goals with nine points in 18 games before sustaining a broken clavicle on Dec. 14 in a win against the Maple Leafs.

Just over a month later, he entered the Player Assistance Program.

Earlier this week, new Columbus general manager Don Waddell told the Dispatch that a trade would likely be worked out before the new season begins.

Per the Columbus Dispatch: A big holdup in trade talks, according to Waddell, was Laine’s inability to speak with him or opposing GMs while in the NHL/NHLPA program.

Laine has two more seasons remaining on his contract with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.

Simply because of finances, the Florida Panthers would not be a team in the running for Laine’s services although he has been doing some training in South Florida — and has some pretty good relationships within the organization.

Sasha Barkov is one of Laine’s best friends, and he knows Florida’s other Finnish players such as Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Niko Mikkola.

Laine’s best two seasons in the NHL came in his first four seasons when he scored 138 goals for the Jets under coach Paul Maurice.

Still, do not bet on Laine joining the Panthers anytime soon.

Someday, perhaps, just not now.

Laine just turned 26, so, he still has plenty of hockey remaining.

He will be a free agent in two seasons.

