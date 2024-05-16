2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Last Year’s Panthers-Bruins Game 6 Was a Wild One
The last time the Panthers and Bruins played a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it was one to remember.
How will this one play out come Friday?
Florida was in the same spot the Bruins are today; it trailed the first-round series 3-1 and won on the road in Game 5 to keep its season going.
Boston, with a chance to kill off the Panthers in Game 5, had a big chance to score in the final seconds but Sergei Bobrovsky stopped Brad Marchand on a breakaway to keep the score tied at 3. Matthew Tkachuk won that one in overtime.
On Tuesday night, Florida had a similar late scoring chance.
With 6 seconds left, Jeremy Swayman made a point-blank stop on Sam Reinhart to secure a 2-1 win.
Now, these two will play a Game 6 for the second consecutive year.
On April 28, 2023, Florida was playing for its lives down 3-2 in the first-round series.
Friday, it will be Boston continuing to try and avoid elimination.
Last year, it was the Sunrise crowd which boosted the Panthers; Boston gets its chance Friday night.
“I couldn’t really hear anything in my head for like the last 20 minutes,’’ Barkov said after Florida’s 7-5 Game 6 win over the Bruins.
“It was insane. It was awesome. Awesome to be a part of.”
In last year’s Game 6, Florida led going into the third period.
Only the two went back-and-forth in the third period with the Bruins taking the lead twice; the Panthers came back and tied the score fairly quickly.
Boston took a 4-3 lead at 3:53 of the third; Zac Dalpe tied it at 7:21.
The Bruins got a Jake DeBrusk shorthanded goal at 10:22; Tkachuk got his second of the night 27 seconds later to make it 5-5.
With 5:38 left, Eetu Luostarinen picked up a turn over, drove in and beat Linus Ullmark for a 6-5 lead.
Reinhart ended it with an empty net goal which went the length of the ice.
“It was a battle. They scored, we scored and it was a big emotional swing,” Radko Gudas said.
“Both teams wanted it. They are a great team and they just kept coming back. But so did we. It was a big game for us. We stuck with it, stuck with it. Everyone was a team player. Guys were willing to do the difficult thing, the hard things. We have been preparing for this all year. It’s do-or-die.
“I think we’re at our best when our backs are against the wall.”
Boston thinks the same today.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)