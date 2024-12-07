Lauderdale Heat: Matthew Tkachuk Is On Fire

Matthew Tkachuk is on quite a tear for the Florida Panthers.

After assisting on four goals Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, Tkachuk had a five-point night Thursday in Philadelphia.

If someone bought him an E-Z Pass for the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Tkachuk may never have left.

Alas, the Panthers were not leaving him behind.

Friday, while the Panthers were in the air flying south, Tkachuk was named the NHLPA’s Player of the Week.

What a week it was.

Cyber Monday Sale Continues Through the Weekend!

A Yearly Subscription to FHN+ 50 Percent Off: Just $19.99!

No Code Necessary

Not only did he extend his scoring streak to five games (three goals, 13 points), but he became the first player in Panthers history to record nine points in consecutive games.

Tkachuk is now the first Florida player to ever record back-to-back four-point games. He did it last Jan. 6-9.

His five-point game in Thursday’s 7-5 win over the Flyers was his fourth; that ties his father, Keith, for the sixth-most in NHL history among American players. Pat LaFontaine had 12 of them.

The Panthers play host to the San Jose Sharks tonight.

ON DECK: GAME 28