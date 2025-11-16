Lightning Strikes: Tampa Bay Scores Two in Third, Beat Panthers

SUNRISE — Any one hoping for another fightfest breaking out between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night probably went home disappointed.

That’s not to say Saturday did not have its moments in the physicality department.

There were plenty of hits and a few instances of extracurriculars.

In the end, however, the Panthers and Lightning played as if both needed the two points moreso than to settle any old scores.

And when things were said and done, the Lightning scored twice in the third and beat the Panthers 3-1.

There were 30 minutes of penalties called.

The Lightning took the initial lead in the first before Brad Marchand picked up a point in his 10th straight game with a power-play goal in the second.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 17 saves; Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots.

The Lightning play host to Vancouver on Sunday with the Canucks visiting Sunrise on Monday night.

NOTEBOOK: LIGHTNING at PANTHERS

Marchand became the oldest player in franchise history with a 10-game scoring streak edging out Jussi Jokinen (32 during 2016).

(32 during 2016). With 23 points, Marchand tied his personal best against Vasilevskiy; he also has 23 points against James Reimer.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Lightning 1, Panthers 0 (12:19 1st): Emil Lilleberg sends a wrister from the left circle over the stick of Sergei Bobrovsky to give Tampa Bay the initial lead.

sends a wrister from the left circle over the stick of to give Tampa Bay the initial lead. Panthers 1, Lightning 1 (11:31 2nd PP): Brad Marchand extends his scoring run to 10 consecutive games played, roofing a backhanded shot over a surprised-looking Andrei Vasilevskiy off a convoluted faceoff win.

extends his scoring run to 10 consecutive games played, roofing a backhanded shot over a surprised-looking off a convoluted faceoff win. Lightning 2, Panthers 1 (4:09 3rd): Jack Finley scores his first NHL goal in his seventh game on a breakaway.

scores his first NHL goal in his seventh game on a breakaway. Lightning 3, Panthers 1 (19:09 3rd EN): Gage Goncalves ends it for the Lightning.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

2. Brad Marchand, Panthers

3. Jack Finley, Lightning

ON DECK: GAME 19