Matthew Tkachuk Is Back with Florida Panthers Tonight

FORT LAUDERDALE — The long wait is over: Matthew Tkachuk will make his return to the Florida Panthers tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Tkachuk has not played for the Panthers this season after having surgery to repair a torn adductor as well as a sports hernia back on Aug. 22.

He said Monday morning that he wanted to wait until he was 100 percent before returning.

Initially injured last February at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk missed the final 25 games of the regular season only to return for Game 1 of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tkachuk had two goals and an assist in that win against the Lightning — and ended up tying for the team lead with 23 points in 23 postseason games.

He played through pain in the playoffs with the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup for a second time.

“My patience has been tested a lot, but I guess it’s kind of what I signed up for by making the decision late February, early March by riding it out,’’ Tkachuk said in Sunrise two weeks ago.

“Ultimately knowing — I’m sure I lied, fibbed to you guys a few times in the spring, saying I probably won’t need surgery — but I knew in the back of my mind that it was ultimately going to happen.”

On Monday morning, Tkachuk skated on a line for the first time — and with his dad Keith at the morning skate.

Tkachuk is with Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues.

More soon…

ON DECK: GAME No. 48