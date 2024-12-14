Mackie Samoskevich Giving the Florida Panthers a Needed Boost

The Florida Panthers welcomed a couple of new faces this season, but one player who is having a big impact is just sort of new.

Mackie Samoskevich made his debut with the Panthers last season, but spent much of the year playing with the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

Samoskevich was part of the Panthers’ practice squad during the playoffs, so he got to see firsthand what the team went through to win the Stanley Cup.

Now, he is a part of the crew full time.

And seemingly getting better by the game.

“Every time he has a game where he is going a little bit, I like to give him a little bit more,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “I think he turns hard work into offense and into chances instead of waiting for a play, waiting for an opportunity. I am really happy with him.’’

Samoskevich, 22, is in his second professional season after leaving Michigan after two seasons.

Florida’s first round pick in 2021, Samoskevich has worked his way into a solid rotation with the Panthers and is now eighth on the team with five goals despite missing five games.

Two of the games he missed came when the Panthers were forced to send him back to Charlotte for salary cap reasons.

That reassignment, which allowed him to go back to Charlotte and practice with many of his old teammates, came on the heels of his best stretch of two goals in three games.

“I am having so much fun, especially with this group we have here,’’ Samoskevich said. “I really do look forward to coming to the rink every day. I think I have been playing a bit better too, which is nice, but these guys make it so much easier for me.’’

Samoskevich missed most of training camp with an injury, but was able to play in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings where he showed the speed and skill the Panthers had been waiting for.

Last year, Samoskevich made the Panthers early in the season, but the team felt it was best if he went back to Charlotte to get plenty of playing time.

He got to play in asll situations with the Checkers, and it appears that seasoning has paid off.

This year, the Panthers have put Samoskevich on a bottom-6 role for much of the season, but he is figuring out that part of the game as well.

It is not new to him; Samoskevich said he has played on the fourth line in years past and is ready and willing to help the Panthers wherever they need him.

Getting five goals — and helping out on the power play — has been a nice secondary scoring boost.

”He has come in and played well in whatever role he has been put in,’’ said Evan Rodrigues, who shares a locker stall next to Samoskevich in Fort Lauderdale.

“He has a good attitude, gives good effort. I think his off-ice habits are continuing to grow and he is doing a good job of becoming a professional. He is playing much more confident. I think we all saw in that preseason game against Los Angeles what kind of talent he has, and now he is becoming more and more comfortable in going out and making those kinds of plays.”

