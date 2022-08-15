Mailbag Time! Ask George Your Pressing Florida Panthers Questions

As we head deeper into summer — and come closer and closer to the start of another Florida Panthers season — it is time for another FHN Mailbag with George Richards answering whatever questions you may have about the team.

It has been a long and eventful offseason so far and not much more is expected to happen between now and the start of training camp about a month from now.

But nothing would be a surprise at this point.

So, what questions do you have?

Leave George your questions here in the comments, use #AskGR on Twitter or post on Facebook if you saw this story there.

We will gather them up and post on Wednesday.

And, as always, they do not have to be limited to questions about the Panthers.

Ask us anything.