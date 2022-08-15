Connect with us

Mailbag Time! Ask George Your Pressing Florida Panthers Questions

3 hours ago

Florida panthers

As we head deeper into summer — and come closer and closer to the start of another Florida Panthers season — it is time for another FHN Mailbag with George Richards answering whatever questions you may have about the team.

It has been a long and eventful offseason so far and not much more is expected to happen between now and the start of training camp about a month from now.

But nothing would be a surprise at this point.

So, what questions do you have?

Leave George your questions here in the comments, use #AskGR on Twitter or post on Facebook if you saw this story there.

We will gather them up and post on Wednesday.

And, as always, they do not have to be limited to questions about the Panthers.

Ask us anything.

Bryan Geary

Clearly, our roster overall has taken a step backward from last year with a lot more unknowns this year. Hopefully, our coaching has taken a step forward for the playoffs. What are our realistic expectations for this season?

Andrew Levine

With the huge loss on defense, do you think Forsling will be able to handle being on the top pair?

