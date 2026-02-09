Matthew Tkachuk: Florida Panthers Star Lives Out Dream with Team USA

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk was excited to be considered to play for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in 2022, but NHL players ended up not going because of Covid concerns.

There was no doubt he would be going to Milan for the 2026 games.

Even major offseason surgery was not going to keep Tkachuk from playing for Team USA this time around.

The last time before Wednesday’s opener that NHL players participated in the Olympics was 2014.

“Even if we were going every four years it would be a long time in between,’’ Tkachuk said last week. “But 12 years since? It seems like yesterday I was watching T.J. Oshie in the shootout, and Canada beating Sweden. I remember watching that game in the finals.

“But it seems like forever ago. There’s a lot of players who have missed out on this for a lot of years that are just so excited and gearing up for this.”

Tkachuk was not only one of the first six players named to the Team USA Olympic team last June, but on Sunday, he was officially named part of the team’s leadership group.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will captain Team USA; Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Tkachuk will be the alternates.

“Auston, Charlie and Matthew did a great job in leading our team a year ago at the 4 Nations Face-Off and it’s great to have them back in those roles for the Olympics,” said Bill Guerin, GM of the 2026 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team and GM of the Wild.

“They all bring different leadership traits to the table and I know all three are excited, as is our whole team, about representing our country as part of Team USA.”

Brady Tkachuk, Matthew’s younger brother, is captain of the Ottawa Senators and is also playing for Team USA.

The two brothers are rooming together in Italy.

“We’re just so jacked up, whether or not we play [on the same line] with each other, we’re just so excited to be on the same team,’’ Matthew said.

“It’s really an exciting time to be an American hockey player, just to be able to go represent our country again and hopefully do what our country hasn’t done in 40 plus years.”

They also played for Team USA last year at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, a tournament that Matthew Tkachuk first sustained his sports hernia/torn adductor injury which needed surgery.

Team USA opens play in the Olympic Winter Games on Thursday in Milan against Latvia.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. ET and will be on USA Network.

All hockey games in the Olympic Tournament will be streamed live on Peacock.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

AT THE OLYMPICS

United States: Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager)

Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager) Canada: Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett

Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett Finland: Sasha Barkov (injured), Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell, Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach)

Sasha Barkov (injured), Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell, Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach) Sweden: Gus Forsling, Myles Fee (video coach)

Gus Forsling, Myles Fee (video coach) Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis Germany: Jamie Kompon (assistant coach)

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games streamed on Peacock in the United States and CBC Gem in Canada