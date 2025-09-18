Matthew Tkachuk Joining ESPN GameDay for Hurricanes vs. Gators

Matthew Tkachuk made his national pregame television debut in 2022 with TNT and now the Florida Panthers star is doing it again — this time on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay before the Miami Hurricanes play host to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

ESPN is bringing its popular GameDay pregame show to the University of Miami campus for the first time since 2020.

Tkachuk, at the time, was playing for the Calgary Flames.

Since joining the Panthers, Tkachuk has helped Florida to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past three seasons — with two championships.

Tkachuk will be GameDay’s Celebrity Guest Picker.

A college football fan who roots for the Hurricanes, Tkachuk joined the NBA on TNT set at the Miami Heat arena in 2023 before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics.

”This is our territory,’’ Tkachuk said in an Instagram post from the GameDay account, “but this weekend, it’s all about the U.’’

In 2023, before joining the TNT set, Tkachuk had already helped the Panthers dispose of the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes on the team’s first trip to the Cup Final since 1996.

Tkachuk joined the likes of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith in Miami.

The Heat ended up knocking out the Celtics, joining the Panthers in the Finals.

”It really has been incredible for me,” Tkachuk said then, wearing a black Elbo Room t-shirt as some fans in the crowd started a ‘Lets Go Panthers’ chant.

“I think back like two or three months ago, no one thought we would be here or even make the playoffs. So to be up here sitting with you guys at my first Heat game and getting ready to play in the Stanley Cup Final with them having a chance to make it to is great for South Florida.”

The fourth-ranked Hurricanes play host to the rival Gators on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium (7:30, ABC).

Tkachuk will be joining the GameDay set from the Miami campus in Coral Gables.

That show runs from 9 a.m.-noon.

