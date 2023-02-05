FHN TODAY: Tkachuk Gets Sunrise MVP at NHL All-Star Game

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk brought his best to the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, scoring four goals with seven points in two games as the Florida Panthers took center stage.

Although Florida captain Sasha Barkov did not score in the game, he seemed quite content to help feed the Tkachuk brothers as the Atlantic Division won its first All-Star Game — and was the first host team to win — since the format changed in 2016.

Tkachuk also became the 10th player to be named MVP in the All-Star Game his team hosted.

The Atlantic team will split $1 million for its win Saturday with Tkachuk taking home a new Honda Pilot for being named MVP over Detroit’s Dylan Larkin.

‘’Being able to play with Barky and with Brady on the same line, it was fun from the start,” said Tkachuk, who was teammates with his younger brother for the first time.

“We had a pretty funny group on the bench and that made for a pretty fun day. … For (Barkov) to be able to put up with myself and Brady all day, he should have been MVP.”

Barkov got a little good-natured ribbing for playing some defense in his first All-Star Game back in 2018.

He said he would not do that again on Saturday in Sunrise — and sort of lived up to that promise.

— The Tkachuk Brothers grew up competing against each other growing up in St. Louis, but Saturday in South Florida, they were on the same team for the first time.

Looked pretty good, too.

— Roberto Luongo, Tkachuk and Barkov showed out in the All-Star Skills competition on Friday night.

It needed that.

— Anthony Duclair says the time off to rehab his Achilles injury did some good as he kicked off his new foundation on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

— The Florida Panthers’ Alumni Game in Coral Springs was a really nice appetizer for the All-Star Weekend.

