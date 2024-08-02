Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup: ‘I Want This Feeling Again’

Matthew Tkachuk says he would have been fine with winning the Stanley Cup once in his career.

Since winning the Cup with the Florida Panthers, however, his views on this has changed.

Tkachuk has no problem admitting that he is a greedy guy when it comes to winning.

Speaking on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday, the Florida star talked about winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers, saying he has many more chances to win it.

And that is his plan.

“Throughout my whole career, I have said, ‘I just have to win one, and then you’re set’,’’ Tkachuk said.

“I talked about it with guys who had won it earlier in their careers, like, ‘you got one, you’re good. You’ve got it for the rest of your career.’ I could not have been more wrong with saying that.

“I am almost greedier, I want this feeling again.”

Tkachuk and the Panthers should get another kick at the Cup moving forward.

Florida has been able to keep its core together despite salary cap constraints.

Tkachuk, for one, is signed for the next six years as is captain Sasha Barkov.

Florida recently locked up defenseman Gus Forsling and leading goal scorer Sam Reinhart on separate eight-year deals; Anton Lundell signed on for six.

“This is my eighth year [in the NHL]. I am 26 years old and am super-lucky because I don’t feel like I have hit my prime yet,’’ Tkachuk said.

“Hopefully I have a lot of great years ahead. I want to win again more than anything in the world. I got that taste, and it’s like an addiction. I want it again.’’

