Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Shows Off Olympic Gold to Tiger Woods
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Matthew Tkachuk says he takes his Olympic gold medal everywhere now, so it was no surprise to see it around his neck Monday night at the TGL Finals in Palm Beach Gardens where he was seen hanging out with Tiger Woods and Justin Rose.
Tkachuk was a guest of the indoor golf event where he hung out with the pros from the two teams competing.
Woods seemed quite impressed with Tkachuk’s medal while handling it; Rose has his own, winning gold at the 2016 Games in Rio.
“He thought it was pretty cool,” Tkachuk said of Woods per the Palm Beach Post.
“I obviously thought it was really cool meeting him and honestly just shooting the (bull). We were just hanging out and talking about it.’’
Rose, who won gold for Team Great Britain, tried on Tkachuk’s medal.
“He was like, ‘Wow, it’s a lot different than mine’,’’ Tkachuk said. “We really just talked about how life changed since and how it changed for him and kind of the room of people that puts you in with very few gold medal winners in your sport.”
There was a rumor going around the IcePlex on Monday that once Tkachuk got to the golf simulator facility that he would try to launch a couple of balls.
He did not.
Since the NHL has a partnership with the TCL, that opportunity will come eventually.
“I would need a few Ultras, some beers in me first before I did that,’’ Tkachuk said.
ON DECK: GAME No. 70
SEATTLE KRAKEN at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series (Kraken Lead 1-0) — At Seattle: Kraken 6, Panthers 2 (March 15). At Florida: Tuesday
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Seattle leads 6-3-0
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
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So what have you done this season for the Panthers? You know, the ones that actually pay you salary? But hey, congratulations on winning that big clunky medal, apparently you weren’t too hurt or tired to play for that huh?
Maybe they’ll trade him for you. And he has never said he was tired. He was injured which required surgery — the timing of which allowed the team to stay under the salary cap when they signed those three free agents in June. No one saw the other injuries coming.
OH come on man, seriously? The Season ended on Sept 23, 2025. Give it a rest.