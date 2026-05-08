If you spot one of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying high over Fort Lauderdale today, give a wave: Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk may just be on board.

Tkachuk will be a passenger in the backseat of a Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon today before the start of this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

the 2026 Olympic Gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion was selected as part of the Air Force’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ program.

Tkachuk will fly with Lt. Col. Tyler “Wrath” Keener, Thunderbird 7 and an experienced fighter pilot, during a practice flight today.

On Thursday, Tkachuk was officially named to the United States team for the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

As expected, Tkachuk said he will not be there for the very beginning of group play on May 15, but will join Team USA a few days into the tournament.

Tkachuk headlines the Team USA roster as he tries to become the first American to join the exclusive Triple Gold Club of which there are only 30 members.

To join that club, one has to win the Stanley Cup, Olympic Gold, and the World Championship.

With the Panthers expecting to continue their legacy of long playoff runs next season, Tkachuk felt this might be his only chance to play in the World Championship and try and join the club.

On Thursday, Team USA general manager Brett Peterson (who is the Panthers’ assistant GM) announced the preliminary roster — one that could see some additions as more teams get eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tkachuk is the only member of Team USA’s Olympic Gold winning team on this year’s roster.

Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell are already in Europe and played their first warmup game before the World Championships on Thursday.

Finland lost to Switzerland 5-4 in a shootout.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON