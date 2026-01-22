Maurice Loves Going Back to Winnipeg. The Panthers Just Never Win There

FORT LAUDERDALE — Even though it has been a few years since Paul Maurice was coach of the Jets, he certainly looks forward to the times when his Florida Panthers go to Winnipeg.

Not only does he still have a lot of friends in the area, but he also gets to see his daughter Sydney who lives in the area.

Maurice spent parts of nine seasons coaching the Jets before resigning in 2021 so it just makes sense that this is a special trip.

“It’s nice when you get to see your kids, even though they’re not kids anymore,” said Maurice. “You don’t get to see them as much as you would like. So I do look forward to it. There’s some great memories in that place so, it’s a fun trip going there.”

Although Maurice has enjoyed his stays in Winnipeg, he has not been too happy with the results of Florida’s games with the Jets.

Last year, the Panthers beat the Jets 5-0 in Sunrise — snapping a four-game losing streak to Winnipeg with Maurice as coach.

Florida did lose 6-3 in Winnipeg just three days later — meaning Maurice is 0-3 in his returns to Manitoba with the Panthers.

He does not need to be reminded as such.

“I don’t think we’ve ever won in there,” said Maurice, who is 1-4-1 against the Jets while with the Panthers. “It has been a good trip aside from the final score. It just hasn’t gone very well. This is a new day.”

Over the past couple of years, the Panthers could afford the losses in Winnipeg.

Right now, they kind of need a win.

The Jets have been a disappointment this season at 20-23-6.

After winning the NHL Presidents’ Trophy with 116 points last season, the Jets have hit the skids in this one.

Winnipeg just got over a 11-game losing streak but are coming off a win against the Blues.

Still, as bad as everything has gone for the Jets this season, they remain seven points out of the playoffs in a Western Conference that isn’t exactly stout.

The Panthers, meanwhile, need to start stringing some wins together and beating the Jets would be a good start to this three-game road trip which continues Saturday in Minnesota and wraps Sunday in Chicago.

Florida comes into the day five points out of the playoffs — and five points out of the Eastern Conference cellar.

The Panthers have only strung together consecutive wins once since December.

If they are going to go on a run, as Matthew Tkachuk said, it better start soon.

“We’re chasing too many teams. We are too many points out,’’ Tkachuk said after Monday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s hard to chase and, unfortunately, we’re at the point where we’re scoreboard watching. We have enough games to take care of business, but it’s got to start now.

“You don’t want to be chasing after the Olympic break, going into the trade deadline. It’s too challenging. We got to get some points.

“All these teams around us are going runs. It is up to us to do that same.’’

ON DECK: GAME 49