Maurice: Sasha Barkov ‘Feels Good’ after Draisaitl Hit to Head

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice was in a decidedly better mood a day after captain Sasha Barkov was knocked out of Monday’s Game 2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on a high elbow from Leon Draisaitl.

It certainly was not because of the weather.

Although Maurice did not offer much of an update on Barkov’s status, one thing we could glean from his off-day media availability is that Barkov is in concussion protocol.

When asked if Barkov could play in Game 3 on Thursday night — or even travel with the team to Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon — Maurice said everything but the words ‘concussion protocol.’

“He left [the game], he had some things that needed to be looked at today, so there’s nothing sinister there,’’ Maurice said.

“He kind of passed that, feels good. But you got to give it another 24 hours to make sure he is still feeling strong and affective. If he continues to progress, he would be a player for us.’’

For The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

As for Draisaitl, he took a 2-minute roughing penalty for the elbow to Barkov’s head.

Evan Rodrigues scored on the ensuing power play to give Florida a 3-1 lead midway through the third and helped give the Panthers a 2-0 series lead.

The Panthers play the next two games in Edmonton.

Draisaitl is not expected to be suspended for Game 3 on Thursday night but could draw a modest fine.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 3

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 2-0