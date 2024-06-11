2024 Stanley Cup Final
Maurice: Sasha Barkov ‘Feels Good’ after Draisaitl Hit to Head
FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice was in a decidedly better mood a day after captain Sasha Barkov was knocked out of Monday’s Game 2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on a high elbow from Leon Draisaitl.
It certainly was not because of the weather.
Although Maurice did not offer much of an update on Barkov’s status, one thing we could glean from his off-day media availability is that Barkov is in concussion protocol.
When asked if Barkov could play in Game 3 on Thursday night — or even travel with the team to Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon — Maurice said everything but the words ‘concussion protocol.’
“He left [the game], he had some things that needed to be looked at today, so there’s nothing sinister there,’’ Maurice said.
“He kind of passed that, feels good. But you got to give it another 24 hours to make sure he is still feeling strong and affective. If he continues to progress, he would be a player for us.’’
As for Draisaitl, he took a 2-minute roughing penalty for the elbow to Barkov’s head.
Evan Rodrigues scored on the ensuing power play to give Florida a 3-1 lead midway through the third and helped give the Panthers a 2-0 series lead.
The Panthers play the next two games in Edmonton.
Draisaitl is not expected to be suspended for Game 3 on Thursday night but could draw a modest fine.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 3
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 2-0
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*:Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
The biggest sign the NHL won’t do anything is to look at NHL.com. They merely characterized it, in passing, as a ‘high hit’. No videos or replays of it, even in the articles that mention it. All the focus is on how the Oilers will respond. Gag me.
NHL.com not really allowed to go into too much detail. It was a high hit. They mentioned it.
It is funny how Bennett’s head shot on Boston’s Marchand never comes up in the discussion.
Cause no one cares?
Bob, if you were the dude wearing an Oilers jersey and helmet of all things at last night’s game — dressing like you’re on a medical hold isn’t a good look.
Go Cats.
Oh how I pray with all my might that our team responds! We need to play the most physical game of the series in game 3. I want to see Bennett lighting some people up. I want clean, solid hits that make the Oilers regret getting to the Cup. Tuck these crybabies into their summer beds. That hit on Barkov was intentional and a result of Dry Saddle being neutered all night by Barkov’s skills. Dry Saddle was frustrated and turned a chance to get a check and left his feet, and sent his elbow into his face. Absolutely not… Read more »