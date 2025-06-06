Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

McDavid, Draisaitl go ‘Nuclear’ for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mcdavid oilers cup
Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid celebrate the game-tying goal in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights on May 10. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswear)

The Edmonton Oilers were down early to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night when coach Kris Knoblauch put stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice together.

It has been called Edmonton’s ‘Nuclear Option,’ and it certainly stunned the Panthers.

Not that they weren’t expecting it, but the Oilers certainly flipped things around against the Panthers, overcoming a 3-1 deficit early in the second to win in overtime on a goal from Draisaitl off a feed from McDavid.

It sounds like Knoblauch is going to start McDavid and Draisaitl on separate lines in Game  2 tonight — but that may not last if the Panthers get off to the start they hope to get off to.

“Leon playing center spreads out our scoring a little bit, gets him in the game a little bit more,’’ Knoblauch said. “It also allows the rest of our team to know they have a role, they’ve got to play well, and we’re not just relying on this one line to do all the work.’’

The Panthers would be fine with not seeing those two together, although it is almost inevitable.

Both play on the top power play unit, and, they often find the ice together.

“When they play together, they’re obviously very creative players, and they’ll make everyone around them better,’’ Seth Jones said. “They like to look for each other, especially when they play together, little give and goes, things like that, and then they’re dangerous off the rush, too.”

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL LINKS

  • Marco Sturm, who one played for the Panthers but is no relation to Nico, is the new coach of the Boston Bruins.
  • Johnny Gaudreau’s widow presents Sean Monahan with the Masterton Trophy in an emotional meeting.
  • Looks like Mike Sullivan is taking his Pittsburgh Penguins assistants with him to New York.
  • With the top pick in the draft, the New York Islanders have options.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS

Edmonton Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
  • When: Friday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
  • National TV: TNT/truTV 
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
  • Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 OT; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
  • Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
  • How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
  • Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x