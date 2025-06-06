McDavid, Draisaitl go ‘Nuclear’ for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers were down early to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night when coach Kris Knoblauch put stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice together.

It has been called Edmonton’s ‘Nuclear Option,’ and it certainly stunned the Panthers.

Not that they weren’t expecting it, but the Oilers certainly flipped things around against the Panthers, overcoming a 3-1 deficit early in the second to win in overtime on a goal from Draisaitl off a feed from McDavid.

It sounds like Knoblauch is going to start McDavid and Draisaitl on separate lines in Game 2 tonight — but that may not last if the Panthers get off to the start they hope to get off to.

“Leon playing center spreads out our scoring a little bit, gets him in the game a little bit more,’’ Knoblauch said. “It also allows the rest of our team to know they have a role, they’ve got to play well, and we’re not just relying on this one line to do all the work.’’

The Panthers would be fine with not seeing those two together, although it is almost inevitable.

Both play on the top power play unit, and, they often find the ice together.

“When they play together, they’re obviously very creative players, and they’ll make everyone around them better,’’ Seth Jones said. “They like to look for each other, especially when they play together, little give and goes, things like that, and then they’re dangerous off the rush, too.”

