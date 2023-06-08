Miami Heat Lose, Panthers Back Home, Messi Heads to the 954

The Miami Heat took home court advantage in the NBA Finals by winning in Denver on Sunday night.

The Nuggets took it right back on Wednesday.

Fueled by a big second half, the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 109-94 in downtown Miami to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each recorded triple-doubles in the win.

Up the road in Sunrise, the Florida Panthers were preparing for Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida needs an answer for the Knights after being outscored 12-4 in the first two games.

We certainly have a lot going on right now. In case you had not heard, Lionel Messi is coming to town.

And, don’t forget about the Marlins. They won their sixth consecutive game on Wednesday night by beating the Royals.

Fun team.

The Florida Panthers and the NHL have dressed up FLA Live Arena as it gears up to play host to the first Stanley Cup Final game in its history tonight when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for Game 3.

Lots of new bells and whistles inside and out of the building including a free pregame concert and outdoor watch party. Parking at the arena is going to cost you a little bit, though.

— Sam Bennett did not know a whole lot about the Panthers when he was traded here at the deadline in 2021. Florida was hoping a change of scenery would help the 2014 fourth-overall pick. It certainly did.

— Will the Panthers have two of their injured players back in Game 3? Sergei Bobrovsky will start, so don’t ask anymore.

— Congratulations are in order to the Montour family as Ryian gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Kai last Friday. Brandon Montour was able to be there for the big event as he flew from Las Vegas to Boca following Game 1 and then high-tailed it back for Game 2.

— Paul Maurice said he expects Radko Gudas to be back in for Game 4, but if he is not, should Lucas Carlsson get a shot at playing?

— When Gudas got hurt in Game 2, things went south in a hurry for the Panthers.

— If you want to blame Bobrovsky for the Game 2 loss, well, don’t.

— Maurice was in no mood for chitchat after Game 2 in his shortest press conference since joining the Panthers.

— A goal and two misconducts? Call it a Matthew Tkachuk Trick.

— Zac Dalpe got a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Final with Luostarinen out for Game 1.

