Miami Marlins Celebrate the Florida Panthers with Special Jersey

Ever dream of having a Miami Marlins-themed Florida Panthers jersey?

Well, for those of you who have, you may want to circle Sept. 6 on your calendar.

The Marlins will hold their annual Panthers Night that night when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Little Havana at 7:10.

This game will come with numerous players back in town for the start of the season — and the beginning of training camp a few days later.

The Marlins are offering a special ticket special — seats behind home plate are $57, down the right field line are $32 — which includes a Florida Panthers-themed Marlins hockey jersey.

You can only get the jersey by buying the special ticket package offered HERE.

The Panthers have had a number of players visit the ballpark and throw out the first pitch on this night in the past, including Anton Lundell, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sam Reinhart.

With the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup, and it expected to be back in town, there is a very real possibility it would join the festivities along with select (but, as of right now, unknown) players and mascots.

The Panthers are expected to hold at least one rookie camp practice either Sept. 11 or 12, with this year’s rookie showcase held at Nashville’s Ice Center Bellevue from Sept. 13-16.

Florida’s main training camp would open up after that.

