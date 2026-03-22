Mike Benning Making Case for Bigger Role with the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito has always believed in having a generous supply of depth players.

Never has it been as significant as this season with the unprecedented number of injuries.

On defense this season, the Panthers have utilized eleven different players.

With Gus Forsling getting the night off against Calgary, no Florida defenseman has played in every game.

Prior to being injured against Calgary, Niko Mikkola had only missed one.

Judging from the way Mikkola was helped off the ice after injuring his knee in a collision with Ryan Strome, it looks like this injury is not short term.

Aaron Ekblad missed only two games this season.

The early season injury to Dmitry Kulikov brought Uvis Balinskis up from the depth chart to a regular, where he has performed admirably.

With the Seth Jones injury, Balinskis stayed in the lineup — until he was hurt himself.

Balinskis is currently out with an undisclosed lower-body injury with Paul Maurice hinting it is some sort of leg injury, initially sustained Feb. 27 against Buffalo.

In sports, as in the business world, every problem presents an opportunity.

With the Panthers out of the playoff race, Maurice has been able to showcase depth performers and AHL hopefuls.

When the season began, Mike Benning was well down on the defensive depth chart.

Donovan Sebrango was picked up on waivers and stuck with the team as the seventh defenseman.

Toby Bjornfot and Mikulas Havorka were brought up from Charlotte before Benning — even though Benning led all Charlotte defensemen in scoring.

With the season winding down, Balinskis injured and Jeff Petry traded at the deadline, Benning is getting a long look.

Benning played in his fifth consecutive game Friday night against Calgary.

The injury to Mikkola probably means Benning will remain in the lineup for the near future.

In his first game against Columbus last week, Maurice had enough confidence in Benning to put him on the ice in overtime, where he assisted on Sam Reinhart’s game-winning goal.

He was only the second player in Panthers’ history to record his first NHL point in overtime of his debut. The last one to do it was Aleksi Heponiemi five years earlier.

Mike’s dad Brian was an original Panther at the end of his 568 game NHL career. His older brother Matt played parts of ten seasons in the NHL. He is now with the Toronto Marlies.

The Edmonton game was a family event. Benning grew up in the Edmonton area and had many family and friends at the game.

He provided quite a show for his guests with primary assists on the first two Panther goals.

Benning is on a one-year two-way contract and is a restricted free agent at season’s end.

He earns the NHL minimum of $775,000 with the Panthers but with Charlotte his minor league salary is $100,000. That alone is incentive to work hard to stay with the Panthers.

Benning played 182 games over three seasons in the AHL before getting his first NHL shot.

He has displayed a lot of patience.

“It’s not so much about making it,’’ Benning said. “My time was a couple of days ago. It’s the process that I was developing in a minor league system. I had some good leaders and good coaches there. I think it’s developing and keep getting better every day. Time has helped me. Seeing these guys win – it’s been a good learning lesson.”

Maurice likes what he sees in Benning and has given him significant ice time.

His most active game was the 18:12 he played against Calgary.

Before the Edmonton game, Maurice spoke about his newest member of the team.

“What he’s done is really maximized what he has,’’ Maurice said. “A very good skating, a very good puck moving defenseman. Not the biggest lad out there, but he has figured out how to use his feet to be very effective defensively. He’s got into sticks, he’s broken up plays.

“I’m really pleased with his development, and he’s earned this. I’m not throwing him in tonight because it’s his hometown. I think he was really good in his first game, he was as bad as everybody else the next night (the 6-2 loss in Seattle). I really liked his game in Vancouver. He’s earned the right to play here tonight. I’m really happy for him.”

With Charlotte headed for the AHL playoffs and Benning being waiver exempt, it is likely he will return to the AHL before the season ends.

Only his play has enhanced the probability of a new and better contract.

More importantly, a serious look come training camp next season.

ON DECK: GAME No. 70