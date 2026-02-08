Mikulas Hovorka Makes Debut with Florida Panthers. More Games Are Coming

It has been almost two years since the Florida Panthers found a big defenseman named Mikulas Hovorka playing professionally in his native Czechia.

Thursday night, he made his NHL debut with the Panthers.

How time flies.

Only Hovorka has put a lot of time into this.

Hovorka, now 24, was not drafted by an NHL team but the Panthers spent a lot of time scouting the Czech Extraliga.

They found Uvis Balinskis there, Hovorka as well.

With the Panthers not having much high-end draft capital, they have been pretty good at finding talented players in unorthodox places.

Hovorka was thrilled to get a chance to sign with the Panthers, a team he actually had been a big fan of since his younger days.

When he was signed during Florida’s Stanley Cup run in 2024, he came to South Florida to be checked out by team medical staff for an ankle injury.

He got to meet a bunch of the Panthers and was made to feel right at home.

“It is just amazing that they gave me the opportunity to sign with them,” Hovorka said at the time. “I met with Matthew Tkachuk, talked with a lot of guys. They were kind and very welcoming. I did not expect that. This was so good. I cannot say anything bad.”

Thursday night, he got to slip on the Panthers sweater and take a few solo laps on the ice before he lined up with Tkachuk in their game against the Lightning.

Then it was time for business.

“I got the call [Wednesday night] and then I couldn’t fall asleep, I was so excited to get here,’’ Hovorka said after Florida’s 6-1 loss to the Lightning, the final game before the Olympic break. “It’s definitely a dream come true. I was thinking about all the hard work that went in to get here and I would like to thank everyone who helped me along the way.

“It was a long journey since I first hit the ice. I’m still a little overwhelmed by it.’’

Although the Panthers are either on a break in the season or actually playing in the Olympics, Hovorka will continue on with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

With Toby Bjornfot injured the night before and Aaron Ekblad out with an undisclosed injury, the Panthers brought up Hovorka for the night.

The team is extremely high on his future and will continue monitoring his progress in the AHL.

But, there is a sense that Hovorka could have a bright future with the Panthers.

This is, after all, just his second professional season in North America — all but Thursday’s game spent with the Checkers.

“This obviously was not the result we wanted for my first game,’’ Hovorka said, “but I am still going to remember this for the rest of my life. I can’t even explain the emotions I had during the warm up, anthem, first shift, first touch of the puck. Yeah, it’s a loss.’’

