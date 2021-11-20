Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Barkov on the ice, Wild in town

Connect with us

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Fhn morning skate barkov

SUNRISE — The latest edition of the FHN Morning Skate as we have a couple homecomings at FLA Live Arena tonight as Sasha Barkov returns to the ice.

The Panthers did not have a morning skate today but before the Minnesota Wild jumped on, Barkov was out getting a little workout in.

That’s obviously great news for the Panthers.

Minnesota rookie Brandon Duhaime will be in the lineup tonight and that is notable because he grew up in Parkland — he was neighbors with Roberto Luongo and Olli Jokinen among other Panthers — and he will have a large cheering section in the arena tonight.

This will also be the first time Andrew Brunette sees his former team as a head coach.

More on both later today.

For now, enjoy your day!

