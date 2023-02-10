Months After Waivers, Josh Mahura Signs Extension with Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers signed Josh Mahura to a one-year contract extension on Friday afternoon thereby avoiding salary arbitration for at least this summer.

Mahura will remain a restricted free agent following next season.

The 24-year-old was plucked off waivers from Anaheim at the end of training camp and was immediately paired with Radko Gudas upon his arrival.

The pair have been one of Florida’s most consistent in a season where the team has dealt with several injuries in the back end.

Mahura was in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with Anaheim worth $750,000 per.

He will get $925,000 next season.

“Josh joined our club just prior the start of the season and we felt his positive impact on our defensive group immediately,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement.

“He brings consistency and energy to our blueline.”

Mahura has been another nice find for the Panthers, scoring 13 points in 54 games.

Florida also claimed Gus Forsling off waivers from Carolina in 2021 and he has turned into one of the team’s top players.

“Young defenders sometimes have a different path,” coach Paul Maurice said earlier in the season.

”If you are a real high pick you get put in the lineup and you live through your mistakes and the team lets you do that. If you are a guy that grinded his way to the NHL, you are a product of your mistakes early and that is why you are in and out of the lineup and you don’t have the same role, so those guys have to find a way.”

Said Gudas: “He is growing as a player and I like where he is trending. He is not afraid and he is doing the right things. I am really happy he is feeling comfortable with the group here and we are feeling his impact.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

