Canadiens Rally Late, Beat Panthers in OT on Marchand Night

SUNRISE — Brad Marchand played a big part in the Panthers game against the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

The Panthers honored him before the game for scoring his 1,000th NHL point before he scored the game’s first goal midway through the third.

Only his late hit on Mike Matheson in overtime led to a power play the Panthers did not survive with Nick Suzuki scoring with 1:36 left to give Montreal a 3-2 come-from-behind win.

Florida led 2-0 with 4:59 left after Sam Reinhart scored — only to watch Cole Caufield make it 2-1 just 32 seconds later.

Suzuki forced OT with the 6-on-5 goal with 1:22 left.

Sam Montembeault, like Matheson a former Panther, made 28 saves in the win. Daniil Tarasov stopped 26.

The Panthers move on to play the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Friday night.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Canadiens 0 (10:18 3rd PP): Brad Marchand basically goes coast-to-coast and circles the net before throwing a shot into heavy traffic in front to give Florida a lead.

basically goes coast-to-coast and circles the net before throwing a shot into heavy traffic in front to give Florida a lead. Panthers 2, Canadiens 0 (15:01 3rd): Sam Reinhart gives the Panthers a little cushion — or so they thought — by threading a sharp shot past Sam Montembeault .

gives the Panthers a little cushion — or so they thought — by threading a sharp shot past . Panthers 2, Canadiens 1 (15:33 3rd): Cole Caufield quickly gets the Canadiens back in by scoring between the legs of Daniil Tarasov .

quickly gets the Canadiens back in by scoring between the legs of . Canadiens 2, Panthers 2 (18:38 3rd): With Montembeault on the bench, Nick Suzuki takes advantage of a misplayed puck behind the net by launching one from the right circle.

With Montembeault on the bench, takes advantage of a misplayed puck behind the net by launching one from the right circle. Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (3:24 OT PP): Suzuki scores with Marchand being in the box for a late hit on Mike Matheson and that’s that.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

2. Cole Caufield, Canadiens

3. Brad Marchand, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 40

THE 2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS