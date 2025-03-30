Florida Panthers
Montreal Canadiens Take Down the Florida Panthers. Again
SUNRISE — The Montreal Canadiens continue to give the Florida Panthers problems.
After beating the Panthers in their first two meetings this season, Montreal held a lead three times Sunday afternoon and held on for a 4-2 win.
The Panthers had won seven straight home games; the Canadiens had lost their previous five.
Florida hits the road for a four-game road trip, one which starts Tuesday in Montreal.
The Canadiens took a 1-0 and 2-1 lead off power play goals from Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky.
Sam Reinhart tied the score at 1 in the first, with Seth Jones teeing off on a feed from Sasha Barkov to make it 2-2 in the second.
Barkov was playing in his 800th NHL game.
Nick Suzuki, who had a three-point game, scored the game-winner at 2:02 of the third.
With the win, the Canadiens took the final wild-card spot in the East over the Rangers; Florida remains a point back of Toronto for first in the Atlantic Division.
The Panthers visit Montreal on Tuesday, then play the Leafs on Wednesday.
NOTES: CANADIENS @ PANTHERS
- Laine and Barkov are friends, so it was fitting that Laine got his 85th power-play goal on the day Barkov played in his 800th game. With 85 power-play goals, Laine passed Barkov (84) for fifth most in NHL history by a Finnish player.
- Lane Hutson, a defenseman, had three assists on Sunday and leads all rookies with 59 points.
HOW THEY SCORED
- Canadiens 1, Panthers 0 (12:03 1st PP): Patrik Laine rips one from the left circle getting his 15th power-play goal — out of 19 total — this season.
- Panthers 1, Canadiens 1 (13:16 1st): Sam Reinhart picks up a turnover deep in the zone, drives to the net and beats Sam Montembeault with a slick backhanded shot.
- Canadiens 2, Panthers 1 (11:27 2nd PP): Juraj Slafkovsky sends a cross-crease feed that clips the skate of Seth Jones blocking in front and gets past Sergei Bobrovsky.
- Panthers 2, Canadiens 2 (16:25 2nd): Jones absolutely smokes a feed from Sasha Barkov and beats Montembeault 5-hole.
- Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (2:02 3rd): Nick Suzuki got his third point of the day, one-timing Lane Hutson’s feed. Hutson got his third assist.
- Canadiens 4, Panthers 2 (18:16 3rd EN): Brendan Gallagher ices it.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
- 1. Nick Suzuki, Montreal
- 2. Lane Hutson, Montreal
- 3. Sasha Barkov, Florida
ON DECK: GAME No. 74
FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season (Canadiens Lead 3-0) — At Montreal: Canadiens 3, Panthers 1 (March 15); Tuesday. At Florida: Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 28); Sunday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-42-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
Panthers really, really struggling on offense. Only Barkov’s line was a consistent performer today. Every game a close one — even against teams they should be building multi-goal leads against and putting away early. Like Pittsburgh. Like Utah. Like Montreal. Their play must improve offensively even before Tkachuk and Ekblad return for no other reason than to take the constant pressure off the defensive and goaltending units. Sooner or later Coach Maurice is going to lay into these guys. He’s been confident and fairly even keel to this point — but if he doesn’t feel tweaking the lines a bit… Read more »
We can’t stress our team this much – playing so many games, adding the 4 Nations, getting a player hurt for the balance of the season who is a key component to our offense and chemistry, having two key defenders hurt or suspended, and the additions not as strong as what we lost. There is so much we can take and it will start to impact our success and it is. First place is slipping away. We aren’t getting much help. The next week or two will answer all our questions. Do we have enough in the tank to survive?