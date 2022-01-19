Must See TV: Florida Panthers get (rescheduled) national game on TNT

It took a bunch of postponed games — and perhaps a lot of goals and victories — but the Florida Panthers will be on national TV this season after all as TNT has picked up one of their rescheduled games.

The Panthers’ road game against the Carolina Hurricanes, originally set for right after Christmas, will be nationally broadcast by TNT on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Despite a strong finish to last season which saw them take the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning to six games, the Panthers were not originally scheduled for national non-streaming games on ESPN, ABC or TNT.

Now, with the team holding the second-best record in the NHL at 26-8-5, they will have a chance to play on the national stage.

That game was one of four games the Panthers had postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak paused their season on Dec. 17.

The Panthers were also previously slated to play against the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators before the pause

Now, those makeup games will be played in mid-February during the two-week break the NHL left open for the Olympics.

With NHL players no longer attending the Olympics, the Panthers will play four games during that stretch.

Florida will have a small break in the schedule, however.

After the Panthers visit the New York Rangers on Feb. 1, they won’t play again for more than two weeks.

The first of their rescheduled games will be their nationally televised clash with the Hurricanes.

It will be the first of a three-game road trip that will see them make up their trips to Minnesota on Feb. 18 and Chicago on Feb. 22.

Florida will return home for their final make-up game against the Predators on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

