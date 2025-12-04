Nashville Predators Better Than When Panthers Last Saw Them

If there was ever an opportunity for the Panthers to break out of their funk, one would think it would be against the Nashville Predators tonight in Sunrise.

After all, just 10 days ago, Florida beat the Predators 8-3 in Nashville.

It was the Panthers only win in the past five games.

They’ve since lost three straight.

Only since that loss to the Panthers, Nashville has turned things around a bit.

The Predators have won three of its past four including a 5-1 win against the visiting Flames on Tuesday night.

“Nashville had been through a rough start and then started to win games,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said Thursday morning. “They played a fantastic game against Colorado and that’s the video we presented [players before the game on Nov. 24]. We expected a very physical, very fast game and it didn’t happen.

“But they have gotten back to that now. They are more physical, quicker. They’ve won some games. So we’re expecting not the game we played in Nashville, but the one we were expecting in Nashville.”

Nashville, coached by former Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette, has certainly struggled this season.

The Predators are next to last in the NHL standings, and are third from last in goals against per game at 3.58.

Their goal differential is a minus-24, second-worst in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos has seven goals and 10 points in 26 games. He is minus-9.

His play of late, however, has picked up dramatically. He had a nine-game goal drought earlier in the season but has three goals in the past four games.

Leading scorer Ryan O’Reilly has eight goals and 19 points, good for 88th in the NHL scoring derby.

One of the more surprising performances this year has been from 34-year-old journeyman and one-time Panther, Erik Haula.

His 11 assists exceed his total for the entire last season with New Jersey.

Veteran goalie Juuse Saros might be overworked with 20 starts.

He is having the worst season of his career with a .893 save percentage. After a cold streak, his goals against average finally dropped back below 3.00 Tuesday after stopping 27 of 28 shots against Calgary.

Backup Justus Annunen has only won one of his six starts and his stats are far worse than Saros. There does not seem to be much trust to start him.

Like the Panthers and many other NHL teams, the Predators have been impacted by injuries.

Roman Josi recently returned to the lineup after missing 12 games.

Cole Smith has been out extended time. Jonathan Marchessault returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower body injury. Defenders Justin Barron and Nick Perbix are day to day.

In a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg on November 29, Josi played the final 5:15. Against Calgary he played a team leading 24:12. He is obviously back at full strength.

Despite the rocky start to the season, the Predators come to Sunrise on an emotional high of sorts.

In the Calgary win, the goal by Stamkos gave him his 1,200th NHL point. Other milestones included both Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt scoring their first NHL goals and getting into their first NHL fight.

At yesterday’s practice, Maurice cited a host of areas of potential improvement, recognizing that this is a much different team on ice than the one which captured the Cup last June.

“So if I was to explain to you the style of game that we would play that you’re used to seeing, I’m not sure we can play that style of hockey right now,” Maurice said. “But we certainly strive to be consistent in a game that we can play.”

He cited a multitude of issues but highlighted turnovers and lack of time in the offensive zone.

“What can we do in our larger systems to spend a little less time in our end and spend a little more time in their end? If you’re chasing mistakes you’ll never stop running,’’ he said.

Florida is in the unfamiliar position of last place in the Eastern Conference.

The good news is that it is a long season and they are only five points out of a playoff spot.

ON DECK: GAME No. 26