National Champion Miami Hurricanes Lose Season Opener

ORLANDO — The reigning national champion Miami Hurricanes kicked off their season Friday night at the Orlando Ice Den.

Things did not go the way they had hoped.

Miami, which won the Division III national AAU title in March, fell to UCF 4-3 in overtime.

The Hurricanes moved up to D-II this season.

Last year, UCF and Miami split a four-game series; the two play again today at 4.

Harlan Jackson got the start in net for the Hurricanes, and was a little shaky to start things off.

Just 1:20 into the game, an errant Miami pass in front of Jackson ended up on Jacob Graziotti’s stick, just feet from the goalmouth. Graziotti backhanded it past Jackson to put the Knights up 1-0.

Under a minute later, Elian Estulin picked up where he left off, skating in on UCF goalie Andrew Kass. Estulin ripped it top shelf to tie the game at 1.

The game remained tied until 16:31 of the first.

Rhett Hopkins gained possession on the right side, below the goal line. He passed the puck into the front of the net, where the puck went off Estulin’s stick and ended up in the back of the net past Jackson to give UCF a 2-1 lead.

Despite being doubled up in the goal and shot department in the first, Miami was able to get back on the attack in the second period.

Each team ended with 13 shots on goal, but Kyle McGuire tied the score at 2 at 7:45 of the second.

McGuire came in on the left side and turned around his man, as he was falling down in the left circle, he ripped the shot past Kass, to send the Hurricanes to the locker room back at square one.

The teams exchanged jabs in the third.

With 14:22 left in the regulation, Rhett Hopkins came over the blue line on the left side. He passed the puck to the top of the right circle, where Roberts Viguls smacked home a one-timer to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.

The Miami Hurricanes were not going to go down without a fight.

With just under seven minutes to go, Riker Ferry centered the puck in front, where it pinballed off a UCF stick past Kass to tie it at 3.

Miami had a chance to win the game late.

With just seconds left in the game, Estulin came down the right side, and sent a pass through the slot to Jaret Fensterstock, who let go a wrist shot.

Kass was able to get across the crease to make the stop and send the game into overtime.

Just 42 seconds into overtime, Brendan Moore was called for tripping in front of the UCF net — giving the Knights a 4-on-3.

On the ensuing power play, Thomas Zamba ended up with the puck at the center point. He passed it to Robert Renner, who slid into the right circle, and ripped a shot past Jackson.

It was his first collegiate goal, and sent the Knights home with the extra point, and a 4-3 overtime win.

