Panthers GameDay v Islanders: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — The Panthers are not talking about a losing streak or needing to get a home win when they play host to the New York Islanders on Sunday at 5.

They got that much-needed win on Saturday.

By virtue of beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-6 in overtime on Saturday, the Panthers ended their four-game losing streak and their five-game home slide.

The Panthers will be flying to Salt Lake City following tonight’s game and they would certainly like to board that plane feeling a little better about things than they did last week.

Florida can close their longest homestand of the season with consecutive wins although it will not come easy against the Islanders.

New York has won three straight games — beating the Lightning twice and also snapped the Avalanche’s 17-game point streak.

The Panthers will make a couple of lineup changes today with Noah Gregor replacing Luke Kunin, and Jeff Petry coming back in for Donovan Sebrango.

NOTEBOOK: ISLANDERS AT PANTHERS

Eetu Luostarinen returned Saturday after suffering severe burns to his lower body after his gas grill blew up on him last month. He assisted on Anton Lundell’s game-tying goal in the third.

returned Saturday after suffering severe burns to his lower body after his gas grill blew up on him last month. He assisted on game-tying goal in the third. Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will be back in net for the Panthers after a rough go in his previous start. The Islanders are expected to roll with David Rittich .

will be back in net for the Panthers after a rough go in his previous start. The Islanders are expected to roll with . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites (-170) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 28

NEW YORK ISLANDERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+ ; ESPN+

; ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-170); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130)

MoneyLine (-170); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130) Last Season: Panthers Won 2-1

Panthers Won 2-1 This Season — At Islanders: March 1, March 28. At Florida: Sunday

March 1, March 28. Sunday All-time Regular Season Series: Panthers lead 59-35-11, 8 ties

Panthers lead 59-35-11, 8 ties Next Up for the Panthers: Wednesday at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (13-12-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

70 Jesper Boqvist // 53 Jack Studnicka // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jack Devine, Luke Kunin, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-10-3) LINES

51 Emil Heineman // 14 Bo Horvat // 49 Maxim Shabanov

27 Anders Lee // 13 Mathew Barzal // 7 Maxim Tsyplakov

11 Anthony Duclair // 64 Calum Ritchie // 10 Simon Holmstrom

32 Kyle MacLean // 53 Casey Cizikas // 16 Marc Gatcomb

48 Matthew Schaefer // 6 Ryan Pulock

3 Adam Pelech // 77 Tony DeAngelo

34 Adam Boqvist // 24 Scott Mayfield

33 David Rittich

30 Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Travis Mitchell

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)