Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers home, Islanders close

The Florida Panthers will be the last team the New York Islanders play on this 13-game road trip to kick off their season.

The Islanders, who lost to the Lightning on Monday night, have only won five of the first 12 games.

It looks like they’re ready to come home.

The Islanders started on the road due to the construction of their new home at Belmont Park — and that barn opens up on Saturday night against Calgary.

