FHN TODAY: New York Islanders Lose Barzal, Beat Penguins on Eventful Monday

The New York Islanders got some bad news on Monday when they announced Mathew Barzal would be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury after he left Saturday’s game against the Bruins following a knee-on-knee hit.

Later that night, the Islanders rallied to beat the Penguins 4-2 to pull into the top wild card spot — a point ahead of the Florida Panthers — in the Eastern Conference.

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, this was a most disappointing loss as they remain out of the playoff standings — although with games in hand — as they are 0-6-3 in their past nine against the divisional foes.

“Instead of finding a way to win,” coach Mike Sullivan said, “we found a way to lose.”

A lot of news from around the league — starting in Sunrise — including NHL Trade Deadline rumors and more.

The Florida Panthers played one of the worst teams in the NHL on Monday night — and had their hands full in a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Things are not going to be easy for the Panthers in these final 22 games.

And they know it.

The Staal Brothers had a big game for the Panthers as Carter Verhaeghe won it in overtime.

Givani Smith was struck with a puck in the face in what was a scary moment in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said X-rays were negative and he did not sustain a concussion.

The Panthers went into Monday's game without Sam Bennett — although he is expected back Friday against the Sabres.

Anthony Duclair has been out of the Florida lineup a lot longer than Bennett, but he should also return on Friday.

Frank Vatrano scored a power play goal against the Panthers not long after they honored him with a video on Monday. He says he has no ill will toward the team trading him last season.

Postgame video from Monday as Maurice, Eric Staal, Marc Staal and Verhaeghe is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

and Verhaeghe is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

The Washington Capitals are not sure when their captain Alex Ovechkin will be back in the lineup.

Ovechkin returned to Russia following the death of his father last week although the Caps sound hopeful he could play this week.

The Philadelphia Flyers went to Alberta and got a nice win as the Calgary Flames bumpy season rolls on.

The Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators for the first time this season.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has been hot lately as contract negotiations continue prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. and NHL trade value continues to rise.

has been hot lately as contract negotiations continue prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. and NHL trade value continues to rise. Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has been tearing things up.

The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly interested in James van Riemsdyk .

. San Jose Sharks forward and top trade target Timo Meier did not play against the Kraken Monday with an injury.

