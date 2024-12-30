New York Rangers Face Florida Panthers Under a Dark Cloud

The New York Rangers come to town tonight to play the Panthers riding a world-class cold streak and a sackfull of off-ice controversy.

Hard to believe these Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy last season before losing to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference final.

Today, they sit in last place in the Metropolitan and are just a point better than the Sabres for the final spot in the entire conference.

Things started just fine for the Rangers.

After the first 17 games, the Rangers were a respectable 12-4-1.

Then they lost five straight, and are 4-14-0 since.

The team has hit hard times.

They seemingly hit rock bottom with a pre-Christmas 5-0 blowout at the hands of the rival New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers managed only 12 shots on goal.

But in the first game after the break, they were listless in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday — a game in which the Rangers gave up a pair of shorthanded goals.

Igor Shesterkin, who not too long ago signed a new contract worth $92 million, was chased after two periods.

One of their few favorable stats has been the penalty killing.

The Rangers’ power play and 5-on-5 play has been abysmal.

With the loss to Tampa Bay, they have gone seven games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-20. That prodded embattled coach Peter Laviolette to make changes at Sunday’s practice in Fort Lauderdale.

New York’s top stars, such as Artemi Panarin, Kris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad, all slumped simultaneously.

Developing star Alexis Lafreniére has a goal in his past 15 games.

Kreider has two goals in 15, Zibanejad two in 18, and Panarin scored his first goal in eight games against the Lightning.

Last season, Panarin had 49 goals and 120 points, which was fourth in the NHL.

Of the big-name players, only Vincent Trocheck, Shesterkin, and Jonathan Quick have been spared from a critical New York media.

Kreider, who had 39 goals last year and is the longest-tenured Ranger, was a healthy scratch for the Devils’ game.

Rumor is that a trade is imminent.

Kreider has chronic back trouble, which may have diminished his ability and weakened his market value.

General manager Chris Drury has been on the hot seat for the way a few roster moves were made.

Drury made it known that he would consider deals for Kreider, Jacob Trouba (since traded), and almost any other Ranger without a no-trade clause.

The memo was somehow leaked to the media, further plummeting the team’s morale.

Drury’s moves did not go over well with his players.

Because Barclay Goodrow would not waive his modified no-trade clause after last season,

Drury pulled an end-run and put him on waivers.

The San Jose Sharks claimed him.

He tried a similar move with Trouba, formerly captain of the New York Rangers, threatening waivers unless he accepted the trade to Anaheim.

Kaapo Kakko was traded to Seattle, not long after making disparaging remarks about Laviolette after being benched.

Rangers management must do a lot of damage control to restore a semblance of morale on the team.

Nobody will ever know whether the real problem has been poor management decisions, ineffective coaching, slumping players, or a toxic environment.

Hockey players have an unwritten code and rarely openly discuss what happens behind closed doors.

Low morale or not, it is in a pro hockey player’s DNA to play to win.

As the Panthers know, player movement is a part of the game.

They are used to quickly moving on from trades.

Laviolette is obviously on shaky ground, as is usually the case when a talented team like the Rangers go into a prolonged slump.

The team has a good coach, a good core of players, and a world class goalie.

Their struggles should pass, but will it happen in time for playoff eligibility?

The matchup tonight is between two frustrated and angry teams.

It should be very interesting.

ON DECK: GAME No. 38