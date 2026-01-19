Next Men Up: Balinskis, Greer Coming Up Big for the Florida Panthers

The injury problems of the Florida Panthers are well documented, their 270 man-games lost so far this season the third-most of any team in the NHL.

But it is not just that the Panthers have seven injured players right now — it is who those players are.

Florida have been without stars like Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk since the start of the season; Seth Jones and Brad Marchand have gone on the IR just this month.

Paul Maurice said Saturday that Tkachuk and Marchand should not miss much more time.

The Panthers appear to have sent Noah Gregor, who cleared waivers on Jan. 10, down to AHL Charlotte as he no longer appears on their roster per the NHL media site.

So, with a few other moves — or by putting Jones on LTIR, at least temporarily — Tkachuk would be back on the roster whenever he is ready.

The big story for the Panthers lately has been the solid play of two players in particular: Uvis Balinskis and A.J. Greer.

Although both were having solid seasons for the Panthers, these two have really stepped to the forefront when Jones and Marchand were sidelined.

When Jones went down with a collarbone injury, Balinkis slid up to the second pairing with Niko Mikkola and took over quarterbacking the top power play unit.

Balinskis went from averaging 13:39 per game in December prior to the Jones injury to 19:16 a night in this one.

His point production: One goal and seven points in his first 30 games (0.23 per) to three points off two goals in his past three games (1 point per game).

“I just try to keep my game simple,” said Balinskis, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers on Friday and is headed to the Olympics next month.

“Try to keep that consistency going game to game. I guess it is working.”

Said Maurice: “His game is just outstanding. Got into holes, broke up a whole bunch of plays, has confidence with the puck. We need that right now with Seth and Dmitry out of the lineup. Someone has to step forward and Uvis certainly has.’’

Greer has been putting up career numbers for the Panthers all season, moving up the lineup when injuries have forced the issue.

He stepped in for Marchand after his left Florida’s game in Toronto on Jan. 6 — and has three goals and an assist in the past three games.

Greer’s 19 points this season are tied for seventh on the team, and his 10 goals rank sixth.

His previous career highs were six goals and 17 points — both set last year with the Panthers.

“My confidence [is coming from] trusting plays that are there, honing in on my strengths,” Greer said following Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Capitals. “I feel that my skating has taken a jump from previous years, and I have trusted that, made sure that I take care of myself and the legs off the ice to be able to put myself in a good position to be playing with the top guys.

“I’m playing a lot of minutes, and I am ready to go. I am fortunate with a couple of bounces like [Saturday].”

As for playing with Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, well, that has not hurt, either.

And Greer has earned that spot and has gone a long way in proving he deserves to keep it.

At least until No. 19 or No. 63 return.

“Now that we have had numerous games together, it’s a great thing; you don’t think, you just play,’’ Greer said. “I call it no hesitation … just go and make the play. If it doesn’t work out, your teammate is going to be there to bail you out. … I am playing with amazing players who can get that puck to me. I am very grateful.’’

