2026 NHL Winter Classic - Miami

NHL Adds Second Entertainer for Miami Winter Classic

Published

7 hours ago

on

Winter classic miami
Entertainer Luis Fonsi throws out the first pitch at LoanDepot Park in Miami during the Marlins’ 2023 season. He will return Friday and perform at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. // Photo courtesy Miami Marlins

The NHL announced Monday that Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Luis Fonsi will be featured during the opening of the 2026 Winter Classic from LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The Florida Panthers will play host to the New York Rangers on Friday at 8 p.m. from the Marlins’ ballpark (TNT/HBO Max).

The league had previously announced that Role Model would be performing a concert at the Winter Classic FanFest on the west side of the ballpark as well as playing during the first intermission.

According to the NHL, Fonsi will perform his global Spanish-language hit, “Despacito,” during each team’s ceremonial walk onto the field.

The music video for the massive hit song ranks among the most watched YouTube videos of all time.

A limited number of tickets to the Winter Classic remain available and fans can purchase tickets here via Ticketmaster.

This year’s Winter Classic will be the first outdoor ice hockey game played in Florida and will kick off a celebration of hockey in the Sunshine State.

On Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Stadium Series at the Buccaneers’ stadium.

ON DECK: GAME No. 38
WASHINGTON CAPITALS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

