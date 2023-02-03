FHN TODAY: NHL All-Star Weekend Arrives in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE — The NHL All-Star Weekend is upon us with the Skills competition taking place tonight at the Florida Panthers’ arena in Sunrise.

The All-Star Skills is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Thursday, many of the players participating in the events met with the media at the Marriott Harbor Beach resort with the locals — Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk — drawing the largest crowds.

Barkov and Tkachuk also took in the Beach Festival with Barkov looking a little wiped from the different events he had to partake in.

Tkachuk also took part in the Splash Shot event on the beach which was taped and will be broadcast tonight as part of the Skills competition.

You’ll just have to wait and see who ended up winning it.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Roberto Luongo will be back in net tonight when he takes part in the Breakaway Challenge.

He has only put on the goalie pads a few times since his final game with the Panthers back in 2019 — and as he said, one of those was for his son’s practice “and that doesn’t count.’’

— Anthony Duclair kicked off his foundation on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale with the goal to help others overcome racism in hockey.

— Barkov said he did not want to be in the fastest skater competition and, what the Panthers’ captain wants in his hometown All-Star Game, he gets.

The NHL announced all the competitors in tonight’s Skills competition and Barkov gets the accuracy one.

— Former Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette was arrested early Wednesday after leaving a bar in Deerfield Beach on his golf cart.

— Keith Yandle was hanging out at Media Day on Thursday, a day after he was back on the ice with the Panthers. Kinda, sorta.

— Looking for all the big events during All-Star Week?

— Some new video up on the FHN YouTube Channel including Media Day stuff from Barkov and Tkachuk.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEK SCHEDULE

NHL All-Star Beach Festival; Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Boulevard/A1A), Noon-6 p.m.

The NHL is turning the beach into a ‘hockey paradise’ with this free event off A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

There will not only be a lot of games and appearances by both former and current NHL players, but the league trophies (including the Stanley Cup) will be on display and everything is free.

Fans can test their hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skills Zone, all of the league’s mascots will be roaming around for selfies and there will be autograph sessions.

Fans can even make their own Upper Deck hockey card.

The NHL will also have its new United by Hockey Mobile Museum which celebrates those who have helped change the game.

Before the All-Stars head west to the arena for the Skills competition, they will be walking the tropical red carpet at 3 p.m.

Fans are invited to join in on the fun.

2023 NHL All-Star Skills; FLA Live Arena, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The annual Skills competition will take place at the arena and this is NOT free.

Here are the events:

— Splash Shot (Taped on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday): Sidney Crosby, PIT; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Mikko Rantanen, COL; Cale Makar, COL; Igor Shesterkin, NYR; Adam Fox, NYR; Brady Tkachuk, OTT; Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

— Pitch ‘n Puck (Taped at Plantation Preserve on Wednesday): Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ; Clayton Keller, ARI; Jason Robertson, DAL; Nick Suzuki, MTL

— Tendy Tandem — Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse; Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck, WPG; Juuse Saros, NSH; Igor Shesterkin, NYR; Stuart Skinner, EDM; Ilya Sorokin, NYI; Logan Thompson, VGK; Linus Ullmark, BOS; Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

— Fastest Skater: Dylan Larkin, DET; Kirill Kaprizov, MIN; Cale Makar, COL; Chandler Stephenson, VGK; Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

— Hardest Shot: Rasmus Dahlin, BUF; Seth Jones, CHI; Josh Morrissey, WPG; Alex Ovechkin, WSH; Elias Pettersson, VAN

— Breakaway Challenge — Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo, FLA/VAN; Mitchell Marner, TOR; Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up); David Pastrnak, BOS; Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Accuracy Shooting: Sasha Barkov, FLA; Leon Draisaitl, EDM; Kevin Hayes, PHI; Jack Hughes, NJD; Nazem Kadri, CGY; Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Connor McDavid, EDM; Brock Nelson, NYI; Artemi Panarin, NYR; Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

