Connect with us

2023 NHL All-Star Game/Sunrise

NHL Announces Participants for All-Star Skills

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nhl all-star
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov meets the media at the 2023 NHL All-Star Media Day at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov said he hoped he would not be selected to compete in the ‘Fastest Skater’ at the NHL All-Star competition Friday night at FLA Live Arena.

Barkov can relax.

On Thursday night, the NHL announced its participants for the events which have not yet been completed.

Barkov will not be in the fastest skater but will take part in the ‘Accuracy Shooting’ segment of the Skills competition.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk already took part in one event on Thursday, being part of the taped ‘Splash Shot’ at the All-Star Beach Festival.

He will also compete in the ‘Shootout Challenge’ with celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo already suggesting he will be trying to stop Tkachuk.

Good luck, Lu.

Get FHN+ today!

The Skills event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Friday night and it will be televised on ESPN.

2023 NHL ALL-STAR SKILLS

AT FLA LIVE ARENA, SUNRISE

— Splash Shot (Taped on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday): Sidney Crosby, PIT; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Mikko Rantanen, COL; Cale Makar, COL; Igor Shesterkin, NYR; Adam Fox, NYR; Brady Tkachuk, OTT; Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

— Pitch ‘n Puck (Taped at Plantation Preserve on Wednesday): Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ; Clayton Keller, ARI; Jason Robertson, DAL; Nick Suzuki, MTL

— Tendy Tandem — Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse; Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck, WPG; Juuse Saros, NSH; Igor Shesterkin, NYR; Stuart Skinner, EDM; Ilya Sorokin, NYI; Logan Thompson, VGK; Linus Ullmark, BOS; Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Fastest Skater: Dylan Larkin, DET; Kirill Kaprizov, MIN; Cale Makar, COL; Chandler Stephenson, VGK; Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

— Hardest Shot: Rasmus Dahlin, BUF; Seth Jones, CHI; Josh Morrissey, WPG; Alex Ovechkin, WSH; Elias Pettersson, VAN

— Breakaway Challenge — Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo, FLA/VAN; Mitchell Marner, TOR; Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up); David Pastrnak, BOS; Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Accuracy Shooting: Sasha Barkov, FLA; Leon Draisaitl, EDM; Kevin Hayes, PHI; Jack Hughes, NJD; Nazem Kadri, CGY; Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Connor McDavid, EDM; Brock Nelson, NYI; Artemi Panarin, NYR; Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

For all of the rules of the different events, CLICK HERE

Complete rosters of the NHL All-Stars is RIGHT HERE

Florida anthem singer Hannah Walpole will perform “O, Canada” and members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The University of Miami Air Force ROTC will present colors for both the All-Star Skills and the NHL All-Star Game.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEK, SOUTH FLORIDA

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
surveyjay

George loved the comment about him being the only one playing defense last time he played in an all-star game, so true, also loved what he said about it…….you know they busted his balls. Good stuff George. By the way, my money is on barkov still playing defense, he can’t help it, you are what you are man. 😂

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.