NHL Announces Schedule for Stanley Cup Final

The NHL announced the full schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, with the series starting on June 8 and potentially ending on June 24.

All games will start at 8 p.m. and be carried nationally on ABC.

If the Florida Panthers win the Eastern Conference final, it would have home ice only against the Edmonton Oilers from the Western Conference.

The New York Rangers, as NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners, would hold home ice by beating the Panthers in the ECF.

The Dallas Stars would be the home team if they were to play Florida.

2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

All Games at 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 1: Saturday June 8; Game 2: Monday June 10; Game 3: Thursday June 13; Game 4: Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Friday June 21; Game 7*: Monday June 24.

