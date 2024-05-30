2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
NHL Announces Schedule for Stanley Cup Final
The NHL announced the full schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, with the series starting on June 8 and potentially ending on June 24.
All games will start at 8 p.m. and be carried nationally on ABC.
If the Florida Panthers win the Eastern Conference final, it would have home ice only against the Edmonton Oilers from the Western Conference.
The New York Rangers, as NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners, would hold home ice by beating the Panthers in the ECF.
The Dallas Stars would be the home team if they were to play Florida.
2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule
All Games at 8 p.m. on ABC
- Game 1: Saturday June 8; Game 2: Monday June 10; Game 3: Thursday June 13; Game 4: Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Friday June 21; Game 7*: Monday June 24.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Best-of-7 Series Tied at 2
GAME 5
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +210); Over/Under 5.5 (+110/-135). Series Panthers -150
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 3, New York 2 OT; Game 5: Florida at New York, Thursday 8 (ESPN); Game 6: New York at Florida, Saturday 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
