NHL Bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale

The NHL officially announced its plans for the much-anticipated All-Star Beach Festival as the traditional FanFest moves to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Start making your plans now.

The free event will run from Feb. 2-4 and will be held at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park which is located at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard. — which is off A1A near Bahia Mar between the old Yankee Clipper hotel and Las Olas.

The event is described by the NHL as being filled with “family-friendly, hockey-interactive games and attractions,” featuring a new United by Hockey Mobile Museum, appearances from current NHL All-Stars and NHL Alumni as well as trophy and memorabilia displays.

There will also be the chance to get your picture taken with the Stanley Cup.

For those who do not have tickets to the All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 4, the Beach Festival will host a free watch party near the water.

Speaking of All-Star Weekend, the NHL also is inviting fans to be part of one of the special taped portions of the Skills Competition.

On Thursday, Feb. 2 — a day before the Skills Competition is held at the arena — the league will hold a ‘Splash Shot’ featuring players selected on the All-Star teams (you can almost bet Florida Panthers’ star Matthew Tkachuk will take part) competing against special teammates “going head-to-head in a target shooting tournament-style competition.”

Per the NHL, fans are “encouraged to attend the taping of this new skill” on Feb. 2 at 3:30 at the Upper Deck Rink.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

So get there early.

The NHL will also hold a ‘Red Carpet’ event on Friday before the Skills Competition. That, too, is free to the public.

The Skills Competition (ESPN) and the All-Star Game (ABC-10) will be held at the arena in Sunrise — with Fall Out Boy playing during the second intermission on Saturday.

For the complete lineup of events at the Beach Festival, visit the NHL site RIGHT HERE.

The Panthers will play host to a number of events — from a beach cleanup to an alumni game in Coral Springs — which you can read about RIGHT HERE .

MINNESOTA WILD AT FLORIDA PANTHERS