NHL Free Agency: Florida Panthers Bring Chris Driedger Back

The Florida Panthers brought back a familiar face on Monday’s start to NHL Free Agency by signing goalie Chris Driedger to a one-year deal.

Driedger, 30, played two seasons with the Panthers from 2019-21, going 21-8-4 with a .931/2.07 over 35 total games.

In 2021, he was taken by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

“The kindness I received on social media from Panthers fans has been overwhelmingly positive and incredible,” Driedger said when drafted.

“Panthers fans have been great to me, I have nothing but positive things to say about my time in South Florida. I was extremely fortunate to be able to be a part of that organization. Last season was a blast. We were unfortunate to lose in the first round, but we had a really strong team. You could tell the fans were starting to rally around the group we had there.

“I had a blast and I will always look back fondly on my time in Florida.”

Last year, Driedger played in two games with the Kraken, with a .917 save percentage. Most of his season was with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Driedger went 12-6 record to lead the Firebirds to a Western Conference championship and an appearance in the Calder Cup Final.

He is expected to battle Spencer Knight for the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky in training camp.

Florida has added four players to this coming season’s team after losing a number of top players in free agency including Brandon Montour, Anthony Stolarz, Ryan Lomberg, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Kevin Stenlund.

