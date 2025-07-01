NHL Free Agency: Market Opens Today, Panthers Done?

Happy Canada Day to everyone who celebrates — and happy start to the NHL Free Agency frenzy which kicks off today at noon.

Well, for everyone but the Florida Panthers.

They did their celebrating a day early.

And the Panthers were not alone.

Today will be its usual bevy of activity with players changing locales as soon as the clock strikes 12.

Only a lot of the big names are already off the books.

Bill Zito did his part in making today be a little less exciting by already signing Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand.

So, too, did the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights: Mitch Marner has already been sent to The Strip and signed to an eight-year deal.

Nikolaj Ehlers now looks like the top free agent available — and the Jets still have hope he will return.

Brock Boeser is probably No. 2.

So, yeah, the fun may have been sucked out of Free Agent Frenzy before it ever had a chance to start.

Perhaps the Panthers get extensions with Sergei Bobrovsky and Niko Mikkola done today?

Doubt it, but who knows anymore.

FHN / FLORIDA PANTHERS

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT