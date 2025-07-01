FHN Today/NHL Links
NHL Free Agency: Market Opens Today, Panthers Done?
Happy Canada Day to everyone who celebrates — and happy start to the NHL Free Agency frenzy which kicks off today at noon.
Well, for everyone but the Florida Panthers.
They did their celebrating a day early.
And the Panthers were not alone.
Today will be its usual bevy of activity with players changing locales as soon as the clock strikes 12.
Only a lot of the big names are already off the books.
Bill Zito did his part in making today be a little less exciting by already signing Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand.
So, too, did the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights: Mitch Marner has already been sent to The Strip and signed to an eight-year deal.
Nikolaj Ehlers now looks like the top free agent available — and the Jets still have hope he will return.
Brock Boeser is probably No. 2.
So, yeah, the fun may have been sucked out of Free Agent Frenzy before it ever had a chance to start.
Perhaps the Panthers get extensions with Sergei Bobrovsky and Niko Mikkola done today?
Doubt it, but who knows anymore.
FHN / FLORIDA PANTHERS
- The Florida Panthers are in Dynasty Mode. That’s bad news for the rest of the NHL.
- Tomas Nosek was a big part of Florida’s playoff success. He is also coming back.
- Ekblad was the second high-profile Florida free agent to come off the board, getting an eight-year deal on Monday afternoon.
- Then came Marchand.
- Before Marchand signed, I did a deep dive into what the Panthers have left to do today and in the coming days ahead.
- Here is where I forecast where Ekblad could land this coming season. Spoiler: The Panthers were always at the top of the list.
This story is an FHN+ exclusive.
- The Panthers opened development camp on Monday. They’ll be back at it this morning at the IcePlex. We may be a little preoccupied.
- Zito remains ‘hopeful’ Ekblad and Marchand stick around. Does he now!
- Bennett wants to be part of a Florida Panthers dynasty.
- The Panthers added six new players through the draft on Saturday.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. Bennett and Zito from Saturday up now. Should have Ekblad and Zito up early this afternoon.
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Today-Thursday
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)