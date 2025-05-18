NHL Releases Schedule for East Finals. Panthers Have to Beat Leafs, First

The Florida Panthers have not made it to the Eastern Conference finals just yet. To get there, they would have to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday night.

But the NHL has jumped ahead and released the full schedule for the Eastern Conference finals.

Regardless of whether it is the Leafs or Panthers, the ECF will start on Tuesday night at 8 — with games played every other day.

All games will be at 8, and all games will be broadcast on TNT/truTV and streamed on Max.

If Toronto wins Game 7 tonight, it will be the home team in the series; if Florida wins, Carolina holds home ice advantage.

So, if the Panthers advance to the ECF for a third straight year, they would start Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The would be a rematch of the 2023 ECF, one in which the Panthers swept the Hurricanes.

Here is the full schedule — the Panthers version, anyway.

2025 EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS* vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES

(*) Panthers at Toronto in Game 7 of R2 on Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Series Schedule (if Panthers beat Leafs) — Game 1: Tuesday @ Carolina, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 2: Thursday @ Carolina, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 3: Saturday @ Florida, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 4: Monday, May 26 @ Florida, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 5*: Wednesday, May 28 @ Carolina, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @ Florida, 8 (TNT/tru); Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @ Carolina, 8 (TNT/tru)

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3