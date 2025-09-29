NHL Releases Trailer to Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Film

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year back in June, but the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film is coming out this week.

Today at noon, the NHL released the first trailer for the one hour film, one that premiers on Thursday on ESPN+.

It can also been seen on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and replayed on Oct. 5 (10:30 p.m.) and Oct. 7 (3 p.m.)

For those fans in Canada, it will be available on Sportsnet, Prime Video and the NHL’s YouTube channel in the coming weeks.

The Stanley Cup Championship Film was produced by NHL Productions and features plenty of behind–the–scenes footage, mic’d up moments, and sit-down interviews with the likes of Seth Jones, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart, and more.

