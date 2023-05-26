Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Final

NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Panthers v. Golden Knights or Stars

Published

2 hours ago

on

Stanley cup schedule
The Florida Panthers Stanley Cup playoff puck board is filling up after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers will open the 2023 Stanley Cup Final either on Wednesday or Saturday June 3, depending on how the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars ends up.

Dallas beat the Knights on Thursday night as Vegas holds a 3-1 advantage in the Western Conference finals.

If Vegas were to win on Saturday night, the Cup Final starts on Wednesday; if Dallas forces a Game 6, it is bumped back to June 3 regardless of which team advances to face the Panthers.

Florida is playing in the Final for the second time and first since 1996 after finishing off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-3 win on Wednesday night.

The Panthers, as the eighth-seed out of the Eastern Conference, will be the road team in the Final against either team as they have been throughout the playoffs.

Florida will play host to Games 3 and 4; the Panthers would also host Game 6, if necessary.

The Panthers have not had much luck against the Knights since it joined the league in 2017 — and has never won a game in five trips (0-4-1) to the Strip.

Dallas is coached by former Florida bench boss Pete DeBoer who is best friends with Paul Maurice; DeBoer got his coaching start as an assistant under Maurice in junior.

