The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin this afternoon with a nice showdown in the Eastern Conference between Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes at 3 on ESPN.

There are three opening games here on Opening Day of the postseason with the highly-anticipated Dallas/Minnesota series getting going with Philadelphia at Pittsburgh as the nightcap.

Four more series get going on Sunday with the final one — and perhaps, the most lopsided matchup — starting Monday night when the seemingly just-happy-to-be-here Ducks travel to Edmonton for their opener.

All games will be widely available either through traditional cable/satellite television or through streaming options.

ESPN/ABC and TNT/TBS/Tru have the first round games with ESPN getting the opening day.

Odds are one of the three games is going to overtime, so pay attention; one game may be starting on a different channel while the previous one wraps up on ESPN.

Games that are being broadcast on ESPN can be accessed on the ESPN+ app if you subscribe; for TNT games, those will be streamed on HBO Max.

Here is the complete first-round schedule — and how to watch them.

Enjoy the march to Lord Stanley’s Cup!

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins (WC1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (A1) — Game 1: at Buffalo, 7:30 Sunday (ESPN); Game 2: at Buffalo, 7:30 Tuesday (ESPN); Game 3: at Boston, 7 Thursday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Boston, 2 April 26 (TNT, truTV); *Game 5: at Buffalo, April 28 TBD; *Game 6: at Boston, May 1 TBD; *Game 7: at Buffalo, May 3 TBD

Montreal Canadiens (A3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) — Game 1: at Tampa Bay, 5:45 Sunday (TNT, truTV); Game 2: at Tampa Bay, 7 Tuesday (ESPN2); Game 3: at Montreal, 7 Friday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Montreal, 7 April 26 (ESPN); *Game 5: at Tampa Bay, April 29 TBD; *Game 6: at Montreal, May 1 TBD; *Game 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, May 3 TBD

Ottawa Senators (WC2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M1) — Game 1: at Carolina, 3 Saturday (ESPN); Game 2: at Carolina, 7:30 Monday (ESPN2); Game 3: at Ottawa, 7:30 Thursday (TBS); Game 4: at Ottawa, 3 April 25 (TBS, truTV); *Game 5: at Carolina, April 27 TBD; *Game 6: at Ottawa, April 30 TBD; *Game 7: at Carolina, May 2 TBD

Philadelphia Flyers (M3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) — Game 1: at Pittsburgh, 8 Saturday (ESPN); Game 2: at Pittsburgh, 7 Monday (ESPN); Game 3: at Philadelphia, 7 Wednesday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Philadelphia, 8 April 25 (TBS, truTV); *Game 5: at Pittsburgh, April 27 TBD; *Game 6: at Philadelphia, April 29 TBD; *Game 7: at Pittsburgh, May 2 TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Los Angeles Kings (WC2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (C1) — Game 1: at Colorado, 3 Sunday (TNT, truTV); Game 2: at Colorado, 10 Tuesday (ESPN); Game 3: at Los Angeles, 10 Thursday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Los Angeles, 4:30 April 26 (TNT, truTV); *Game 5: at Colorado, April 29 TBD; *Game 6: at Los Angeles, May 1 TBD; *Game 7: at Colorado, May 3 TBD

Minnesota Wild (C3) vs. Dallas Stars (C2) — Game 1: at Dallas, 5:30 Saturday (ESPN); Game 2: at Dallas, 9:30 Monday (ESPN); Game 3: at Minnesota, 9:30 Wednesday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Minnesota, 5:30 April 25 (TBS, truTV); *Game 5: at Dallas, April 28 TBD; *Game 6: at Minnesota, April 30 TBD; *Game 7: at Dallas, May 2 TBD

Utah Mammoth (WC1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1) — Game 1: at Vegas, 10 Sunday (ESPN); Game 2: at Vegas, 9:30 Tuesday (ESPN2); Game 3: at Utah, 9:30 Friday (TBS); Game 4: at Utah, April 27 TBD (ESPN); *Game 5: at Vegas, April 29 TBD; *Game 6: at Utah, May 1 TBD; *Game 7: at Vegas, May 3 TBD

Anaheim Ducks (P3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2) — Game 1: at Edmonton, 10 Monday (ESPN2); Game 2: at Edmonton, 10 Wednesday (TBS); Game 3: at Anaheim, 10 Friday (TNT, truTV); Game 4: at Anaheim, 9:30 April 26 (ESPN); *Game 5: at Edmonton, April 28 TBD; *Game 6: at Anaheim, April 30 TBD; *Game 7: Anaheim at Edmonton, May 2 TBD