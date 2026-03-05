NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Send Defenseman to Minnesota Wild

The Florida Panthers made their first move before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on Thursday afternoon, sending veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild.

Florida got a conditional seventh-round pick back from the Wild.

The pick becomes a fifth if the Wild win two playoff rounds and Petry plays in at least 50 percent of those playoff rounds.

Petry, 38, had eight points off assists in 58 games for the Panthers this season.

A free agent who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, Petry came to Florida trying to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.

Now, the native of Ann Arbor, Mich., will get that chance with the Wild.

Before the NHL Trade Deadline, Petry told FHN that the focus in the room was in trying to get back into the playoff race.

Only the Panthers came out of the Olympic break 1-3 and will be sellers at the deadline.

“The group in here has the ability to get those points that we need to make up,’’ Petry said.

