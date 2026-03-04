NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Sign Goalie, Place Defenseman on Waivers

The Florida Panthers made some moves before the NHL Trade Deadline comes Friday afternoon, signing a veteran goalie for the rest of this season while placing defenseman Toby Bjornfot on waivers.

The Bjornfot move may be clearing the path for Seth Jones who is close to a return after fracturing his collarbone during the Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2.

Bjornfot, 24, has scored two goals with an assist in 11 games for the Panthers since Jones got hurt.

The Panthers had to make a decision on whether to keep Bjornfot or Donovan Sebrango.

If Bjornfot clears, he will go back to the Charlotte Checkers where he will join new Panthers goalie Louis Domingue.

Domingue has been playing for the Checkers on a AHL contract; Wednesday, he signed a one-year, two-way contract which would allow him to join the Panthers if they were to need a goalie.

There has been a lot of rumors floating about around whether the Panthers will trade Sergei Bobrovsky at the trade deadline.

At least now they have a goalie who can step in and play if they do.

The 33-year-old Domingue has gone 3-3 for the Checkers this season; he started the season playing for Novosibirsk of the KHL.

Domingue, a fifth-round pick of the Phoenix Coyotes, has played in 144 NHL games most recently for the Rangers the past two seasons. He has also played for the Penguins, Flames, Lightning, Devils, and Coyotes.

