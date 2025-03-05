NHL Trade Deadline: Forward Fits for the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers already made their a big move before the NHL Trade Deadline comes Friday afternoon.

By acquiring defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday night from the Chicago Blackhawks, the Panthers got an elite player.

Only, with Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR — thereby freeing up his salary off the cap — the Panthers have plenty of money to add another couple of players before the deadline hits.

What are the Panthers looking for?

With their defensive core set, the Florida Panthers are on the trade market to add to their forward lines as well as a third goalie.

The Florida Panthers were thought to have interest in Boston’s Trent Frederic, but he was sent to Edmonton in a three-way trade in which money was retained not only by the Bruins, but by the facilitating New Jersey Devils as well.

Although the Panthers do not have much draft stock to deal in trade, with $8.7 million in cap space per PuckPedia.com, they are not desperate for teams to retain money in deals although that could still happen.

Today we will look at what forwards the Florida Panthers could be looking to get via a trade — with one caveat: Florida has about $20 million under next year’s cap with a number of holes to fill, not to mention attempt to re-sign free agents Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad.

So, whatever deals are done before Friday (perhaps, save for the goalie), would probably be considered a rental player with an expiring contract of their own.

There are a few big names still out there on the market, but with dwindling draft supply, the Panthers probably are out of the market on those.

But who knows? There are interesting times.

The Panthers will be without Tkachuk until the playoffs, but could be looking for help on all three forward lines.

An upgrade at fourth-line center over Tomas Nosek could also be of interest for the Panthers.

Here are the forwards who could be a nice fit in South Florida:

Yanni Gourde, Seattle: A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Gourde had not played since Jan. 2 after having sports hernia surgery before being activated off LTIR by the Kraken on Tuesday. Gourde is playoff tested, is a strong defender, and can bring some offense. He might fit right in with the Panthers — if the Lightning don’t snap him up first. It is assumed he ends up back in Tampa but time will tell.

Luke Kunin, San Jose: The 27-year-old right wing is a free agent after this season, and would bring a little bite to the bottom-6.

Brock Nelson, Islanders: He is one of the big-ticket items who may or may not be on the market. Depends what Lou decides to do with his slumping team, one which has lost five of seven and have a lot of ground to make up in the wild-card race. Nelson, 33, is in the final year of his six-year deal with a $6 million cap hit. Nelson does not have a full no-trade, just a 16-team list, so he cannot dictate where or if he leaves the island. This would be a long shot.

Kyle Palmieri, Islanders: Another question mark on Long Island. Palmieri, who had 19 goals and 40 points, is on the final year of a four-year contract. He also has the 16-team deal.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis: The Blues captain will be a hot commodity on the trade market if St. Louis moves him at all. He could draw a bit-time haul, which probably puts the Panthers on the outside looking in. He would fit in well with the Panthers — and many other teams. He’ll be in hot demand.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh: Rakell certainly can play, but he has three years left on his current deal ($6 million) which probably takes the Panthers out of the running evening if there was interest right now. If he remains with the Penguins, perhaps this becomes a draft-time deal for someone.

Cam Atkinson, Tampa Bay: This is a player Bill Zito obviously knows well — and would come cheap. Atkinson, a top scorer with the Blue Jackets who has been slowed with injury the past couple of years, was put on waivers by the Lightning on Tuesday. Do the Panthers put in a claim? If someone below them gets him, we may never know. Atkinson has three goals this season but is two years removed from a 20-goal run with the Flyers. This would be a freebie if the Panthers land him.

Brad Marchand, Boston: This one would just be nuts. Marchand has an upper-body injury right now and says he doesn’t want to leave the Bruins just to chase the Stanley Cup. So, there’s a chance? Just imagining Marchand sharing a room with Bennett and Tkachuk is a fun thought. Him running the fourth line could be a game-changer for the Panthers.

Jason Zucker/Jordan Greenway, Buffalo: The Sabres will be selectively selling and will miss the playoffs for the 14th straight season which makes Florida’s drought (2001-11) seem like a walk down Miami Beach. The Sabres are not going to sell cheap, however, and the Panthers may not have what they’re asking for. Zucker is having a strong offensive season; Greenway sounds like he’s staying. Dylan Cozens has three more years left at $7.1 million and could be on the move — it just won’t be to Florida.

Nick Bjugstad, Utah: Florida fans would love to see the popular Bjugstad return to enjoy this hockey renaissance in South Florida. The 2010 draft pick of the Panthers would add size, veteran experience, and really help out on the fourth line. Hard to believe, but Bjugstad’s last playoff game with the Panthers came in Game 6 against the Islanders in 2016. Utah is going for the playoffs, however, and are not selling.

