NHL Trade Deadline: Grades for the Florida Panthers

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers made a number of deals before the NHL Trade Deadline, trading away Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano (middle) while acquiring Montreal’s Ben Chiarot, Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux and Buffalo’s Robert Hagg. — AP photos/Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito put all of his chips on the table at the NHL Trade Deadline, trading two first-round picks and two young players for Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot.

With the team playing the way it is — why not?

The Panthers ended deadline day with the best record in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 42-14-6 and boast the highest-scoring offense in the NHL.

With one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, this Panthers team has done everything from drawing “We Want 10!” chants from fans to two separate double-digit home winning streaks this season.

Now, they’re out to prove they can win in the playoffs.

”Look at our roster and who wouldn’t want to come to a team and play with those guys?’’ Zito said. “Fans are coming to see them; players are coming to be part of that group. It’s fun.

“We all know, you’ve watched them play, it is exciting. It’s not just how they play, but it’s the way they’re a team. You can see the energy. Players want to be a part of that. The weather isn’t bad, either.”

Here are our grades for the moves that the Panthers made in an attempt to bring a Stanley Cup to South Florida.

Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to New York Rangers for a 2022 fourth-round pick

